Mukhi House showcases unique blend of art,heritage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) In order to catch more attention of iconic Mukhi Hoouse Museum, management has fixed the entry ticket to visit one of the oldest heritage site of the country.

Mukhi House Or Mukhi Mahal located in Hyderabad, Sindh, Pakistan, is a historic mansion that dates back to 1921. Built by Jethanand Mukhi, a prominent figure from the influential Mukhi family, it served as their residence for 26 years. After the partition of India in 1947, the Mukhi family migrated, and the house experienced several changes, including periods of abandonment and later, its use as a government school.

In 2008, the Mukhi family relinquished future claims to the property under the condition that it be preserved and converted into a museum.

Conservation efforts began in 2009, and the Mukhi House Museum opened its doors to the public in 2014.

Incharge Mukhi House Museum Naeem l Haque told that the museum houses a rich collection of artifacts, furniture, and photographs that offer a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of the Mukhi family and the cultural heritage of the region.

The museum is located near the historic Pakka Qila (fort) and is open to visitors from Thursday to Tuesday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

He said that ticket is very nominal and priced at 50 Rs Only, Guided tours are available for those seeking a more in-depth experience.

