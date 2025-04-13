Mukhi House Showcases Unique Blend Of Art,heritage
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) In order to catch more attention of iconic Mukhi Hoouse Museum, management has fixed the entry ticket to visit one of the oldest heritage site of the country.
Mukhi House Or Mukhi Mahal located in Hyderabad, Sindh, Pakistan, is a historic mansion that dates back to 1921. Built by Jethanand Mukhi, a prominent figure from the influential Mukhi family, it served as their residence for 26 years. After the partition of India in 1947, the Mukhi family migrated, and the house experienced several changes, including periods of abandonment and later, its use as a government school.
In 2008, the Mukhi family relinquished future claims to the property under the condition that it be preserved and converted into a museum.
Conservation efforts began in 2009, and the Mukhi House Museum opened its doors to the public in 2014.
Incharge Mukhi House Museum Naeem l Haque told that the museum houses a rich collection of artifacts, furniture, and photographs that offer a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of the Mukhi family and the cultural heritage of the region.
The museum is located near the historic Pakka Qila (fort) and is open to visitors from Thursday to Tuesday from 10 AM to 5 PM.
He said that ticket is very nominal and priced at 50 Rs Only, Guided tours are available for those seeking a more in-depth experience.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI negative politics hinders national's progress: Rana Ihsaan8 minutes ago
-
Secretary stresses for timely completion of development projects18 minutes ago
-
Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country28 minutes ago
-
Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up38 minutes ago
-
Pink-Moon to be visible tonight across Pakistan38 minutes ago
-
Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away in UK at 9348 minutes ago
-
90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO48 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sees economic revival under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh58 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis vow to organize seminars, rally to counter propoganda against Pakistan1 hour ago
-
US Congressional delegation calls on COAS Gen Asim1 hour ago
-
Thar Jeep Rally concludes in Nagarparkar: Winners honoured, event to be held annually, Next Race in ..1 hour ago
-
4.1 Magnitude Earthquake jolts Swat region1 hour ago