Mukhi Sham congratulates minority community on Easter

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Minority Member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Provincial Assembly and Chairman of Balochistan Minority Commission Mukhi Sham Lal Lasi congratulated the minority community on Easter on Monday.

In his message issued here, he said that on the auspicious occasion of Easter, he offered Easter greetings and good wishes to all countrymen and especially to all the members of the Christian community living in Balochistan.

Makhi Sham Lal Lasi said that Easter encourages people to love, sacrifice and forgive, let us work together for the welfare of humanity tomorrow by following the teachings of Jesus Christ.

I wish, through this festival, the spirit of fraternal unity among us will be stronger, he said.

He appealed to all the Christian community to offer special prayers for the security, peace and prosperity of Pakistan in the churches on Easter.