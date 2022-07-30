Mukhtar Ahmad Appointed HEC Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 08:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The prime minister has approved the appointment of Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as chairman Higher education Commission Islamabad.
According to a notification issued by the prime minister office on Saturday the approval was made after considering the recommendations of the Search Committee.