Mukhtar Ahmed Malik Wins NA-82 Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Mukhtar Ahmed Malik wins NA-82 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Mukhtar Ahmed Malik has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-82 Sargodha-I Sahib-I by securing 1,08,714 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian(PPPP) candidate Nadeem Afzal Gondal, who bagged 87,349 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 52.09 percent.

