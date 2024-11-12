Mukhtar Appreciates UK's Health Sector Support
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Bharath on Tuesday appreciated the UK government for its enduring support through the UK-PAK Health Partnership.
He was talking to the British High Commission's Development Director, Ms Jo Moir who met him to advance the UK-Pakistan partnership and ongoing support in strengthening healthcare in Pakistan.
Dr Bharath highlighted the transformative role of technical assistance in advancing Pakistan's health and population goals.
"The UK government's support has been invaluable in achieving key milestones in our health sector," he noted, underscoring the positive impact of the partnership on health system resilience and service delivery.
Ms Jo Moir commended the strong partnership between the UK and Pakistan and reaffirmed the UK's commitment to support Pakistan's healthcare systems.
“Through initiatives such as the Evidence for Health (E4H) program, GAVI, GFATM, and sustained support for polio eradication, we are dedicated to strengthening healthcare delivery in Pakistan and ensuring essential services reach those in need," she remarked.
As part of this ongoing commitment, a high-level UK delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan shortly to review the UK-Pakistan Health Partnership Agreement signed in 2023.
This review will focus on key areas including health systems strengthening, health security, and continued collaboration under the UK-Pakistan health agenda.
Addressing population growth and its impact on sustainable development remains a top priority. The President's Task Force on Population is set to convene a strategic meeting in November 2024, with a focus on integrating population strategies with health to enhance healthcare delivery.
DG Health and Population said that the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has been granted membership in the task force, underscoring the UK's commitment to supporting Pakistan in achieving its population and health objectives.
