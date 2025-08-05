Open Menu

Mukhtar Bharath On 'Youm-e-Istehsal' Extends Tribute To Sacrifices Of Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath Tuesday honored the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people on 'Youm-e-Istehsal' and proclaimed August 5 a day of 'solidarity' with the Kashmiri nation.

In an exclusive message to a local news channel, Mukhtar Bharath expressed that Pakistan extends its heartfelt tribute to the ongoing struggle of Kashmir, acknowledging the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people in their fight for justice and freedom.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmir cause, emphasizing the importance of solidarity with the Kashmiri nation in their pursuit of peace and dignity.

In his message, Mukhtar Bharath emphasized that Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for Kashmir on every international forum, firmly standing with the Kashmiri people.

He reiterated that Pakistan’s support for Kashmir is unwavering and the nation will always remain united with Kashmir in its struggle for justice and freedom.

"We stand with Kashmir and will always be by their side," he affirmed, highlighting the country’s steadfast commitment to the Kashmir cause.

