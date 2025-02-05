(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Health Dr. Mukhtar Bharath on Wednesday condemned India's brutality against innocent Kashmiris of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Dr. Bharath said that the territory of IIOJK faces intensified human rights abuses.

He said that the international community must demand an end to India’s gross and widespread human rights violations.

He said that Kashmir Solidarity Day is a reflection of the joint commitment of the government and people of Pakistan.

He said, "We stand firmly with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to achieve their right to self-determination.

Dr. Mukhtar Bharath said, "We pay tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people of IIOJK."

Dr. Mukhtar Bharath said that the brave people of IIOJK have continued their struggle for the right to self-determination despite Indian aggression, oppression and violation of human rights.

He said that the International community should play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

He said that Pakistan will continue its moral political and diplomatic support for the IIOJK people's right to self-determination.