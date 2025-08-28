Mukhtar Lauds Integral Global's Support In Health Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 08:47 PM
Minister of State for National Health Services, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath Thursday met with the Integral Global team and praised their support for Pakistan’s public health efforts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for National Health Services, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath Thursday met with the Integral Global team and praised their support for Pakistan’s public health efforts.
The minister also appreciated their role in supporting the Prime Minister’s Programme for Hepatitis C Elimination.
He said the Ministry is focusing on strengthening Islamabad’s health system to develop it as a Model Health City, which will serve as an example for other cities in the country.
The Integral Global team requested the Minister to introduce the Hepatitis B birth dose vaccine nationwide.
Dr. Bharath endorsed the idea and announced that the Ministry will soon hold a meeting with provinces to address challenges and prepare a national and provincial plan to make the vaccine available across Pakistan.
Integral Global also shared updates on its WASH campaign, which promotes hygiene, clean water, waste management, and vaccination awareness in schools and undeserved communities.
Founder Nabil Ahmed reaffirmed the organization’s commitment, while Senior Analyst Jenna Buttolph praised the Ministry’s leadership and pledged full support for making Islamabad a Model Health City.
Dr. Bharath said that the government is committed to making a stronger health system and welcomed Integral Global’s continued partnership in improving public health across Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur
Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisi ..
Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain
Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter
Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony
Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health sector
Punjab health minister attends Unique Inter-School National Song Competitions
Fruit cultivation boosts farmers’ income by Rs.150m: Dr. Abid Niaz
Indonesian Consulate encourages Sukkur entrepreneurs to participate in Trade Exp ..
Taxila court sentences 9-year imprisonment to drug peddler
Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive
SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industrial Area Zone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur17 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisis18 seconds ago
-
Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain19 seconds ago
-
Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter20 seconds ago
-
Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony22 seconds ago
-
Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health sector2 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister attends Unique Inter-School National Song Competitions2 minutes ago
-
Taxila court sentences 9-year imprisonment to drug peddler2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive45 minutes ago
-
SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industrial Area Zone42 minutes ago
-
Sub-national Polio vaccination drive to start from Sep 142 minutes ago
-
Ducky Bhai’s remand extended42 minutes ago