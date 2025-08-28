Open Menu

Mukhtar Lauds Integral Global's Support In Health Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 08:47 PM

Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health sector

Minister of State for National Health Services, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath Thursday met with the Integral Global team and praised their support for Pakistan’s public health efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for National Health Services, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath Thursday met with the Integral Global team and praised their support for Pakistan’s public health efforts.

The minister also appreciated their role in supporting the Prime Minister’s Programme for Hepatitis C Elimination.

He said the Ministry is focusing on strengthening Islamabad’s health system to develop it as a Model Health City, which will serve as an example for other cities in the country.

The Integral Global team requested the Minister to introduce the Hepatitis B birth dose vaccine nationwide.

Dr. Bharath endorsed the idea and announced that the Ministry will soon hold a meeting with provinces to address challenges and prepare a national and provincial plan to make the vaccine available across Pakistan.

Integral Global also shared updates on its WASH campaign, which promotes hygiene, clean water, waste management, and vaccination awareness in schools and undeserved communities.

Founder Nabil Ahmed reaffirmed the organization’s commitment, while Senior Analyst Jenna Buttolph praised the Ministry’s leadership and pledged full support for making Islamabad a Model Health City.

Dr. Bharath said that the government is committed to making a stronger health system and welcomed Integral Global’s continued partnership in improving public health across Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in ..

Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur

17 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express so ..

Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisi ..

18 seconds ago
 Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabili ..

Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain

19 seconds ago
 Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounte ..

Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter

20 seconds ago
 Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfai ..

Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony

22 seconds ago
 Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health ..

Mukhtar lauds Integral Global's support in health sector

2 minutes ago
Punjab health minister attends Unique Inter-School ..

Punjab health minister attends Unique Inter-School National Song Competitions

2 minutes ago
 Fruit cultivation boosts farmers’ income by Rs.1 ..

Fruit cultivation boosts farmers’ income by Rs.150m: Dr. Abid Niaz

2 minutes ago
 Indonesian Consulate encourages Sukkur entrepreneu ..

Indonesian Consulate encourages Sukkur entrepreneurs to participate in Trade Exp ..

2 minutes ago
 Taxila court sentences 9-year imprisonment to drug ..

Taxila court sentences 9-year imprisonment to drug peddler

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands fo ..

Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive

45 minutes ago
 SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industri ..

SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industrial Area Zone

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan