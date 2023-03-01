ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The legacy and work of Mukhtar Siddiqui were remembered and celebrated by literary enthusiasts of urdu here on Wednesday in connection to his 106th birth anniversary.

Siddiqui is well-known for his role in shaping Halqa-e-Arbab-e-Zauq's ideology, quality and language while his poetry played a crucial role in introducing new features of Nazm.

Born in Sialkot in 1917, Mukhtar Ul Haq Siddiqui received his education in Gujranwala and Lahore. He was a disciple of Seemab Akbarabadi and after the formation of Pakistan, he joined Radio Pakistan and later contributed his services as a scriptwriter for Pakistan Television.

Mukhtar Siddiqui's published poetry collections include 'Manzil-e-Shab,' 'Sah-Harfi,' and 'Aasaar.' Along with his poetry, he also wrote dramas and translated works of literature. His work was highly regarded and appreciated by Urdu literary enthusiasts.

Mukhtar Siddiqui passed away in 1972, but his contributions to Urdu literature continue to inspire new generations of poets and writers.