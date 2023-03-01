UrduPoint.com

Mukhtar Siddiqui's Contributions To Urdu Literature Remembered On 106th Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Mukhtar Siddiqui's contributions to Urdu literature remembered on 106th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The legacy and work of Mukhtar Siddiqui were remembered and celebrated by literary enthusiasts of urdu here on Wednesday in connection to his 106th birth anniversary.

Siddiqui is well-known for his role in shaping Halqa-e-Arbab-e-Zauq's ideology, quality and language while his poetry played a crucial role in introducing new features of Nazm.

Born in Sialkot in 1917, Mukhtar Ul Haq Siddiqui received his education in Gujranwala and Lahore. He was a disciple of Seemab Akbarabadi and after the formation of Pakistan, he joined Radio Pakistan and later contributed his services as a scriptwriter for Pakistan Television.

Mukhtar Siddiqui's published poetry collections include 'Manzil-e-Shab,' 'Sah-Harfi,' and 'Aasaar.' Along with his poetry, he also wrote dramas and translated works of literature. His work was highly regarded and appreciated by Urdu literary enthusiasts.

Mukhtar Siddiqui passed away in 1972, but his contributions to Urdu literature continue to inspire new generations of poets and writers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Gujranwala Sialkot PTV

Recent Stories

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to supp ..

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to support musical, academic excellen ..

10 minutes ago
 Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

10 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, offers condolences over train c ..

11 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE ..

DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE Reading Month 2023

11 minutes ago
 FBR achieves revenue target of last month collecti ..

FBR achieves revenue target of last month collecting Rs527.2b

13 minutes ago
 realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unle ..

Realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unleashing the World’s Fastest C ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.