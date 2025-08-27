Mukhtar Visits DHO To Review Dengue Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Health, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath Wednesday visited the District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad to review the current dengue situation and the preventive measures being implemented.
During the briefing, the DHO informed the minister that a total of 122 dengue cases have been reported so far in the Islamabad Capital Territory. Of these, 107 cases were recorded from rural areas and 15 cases from urban localities.
It was further shared that 27 new cases emerged in the last 24 hours alone, while 22% of reported cases had a recent travel history to Murree.
The minister highlighted that climate change and heavy monsoon rains have significantly contributed to the breeding of dengue mosquitoes worldwide, including in Pakistan.
He emphasized the need for coordinated and effective measures to control the outbreak, strengthen surveillance systems, and accelerate public awareness campaigns.
Bharath directed the Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority to ensure the availability of ELISA tests for dengue diagnosis in all private hospitals and laboratories.
He stressed the importance of timely sharing of patient data to enable swift and coordinated response measures.
Underscoring the role of communities, the minister appealed to citizens to strictly follow precautionary measures, eliminate mosquito breeding sites in their homes, and extend full cooperation with government teams.
He warned that strict action would be taken against households found harboring dengue larvae.
He said that the government is committed to taking robust, integrated measures for the elimination of dengue, but public cooperation and vigilance are equally vital.
