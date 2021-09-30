UrduPoint.com

Mukhtiar Solangi Posted As SP Traffic Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Mukhtiar Solangi posted as SP Traffic Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Mukhtiar Ali Solangi, an officer of Sindh Police (BS 18) presently posted as SP Orangi division,Karachi West, was transferred and posted as SP Traffic Hyderabad.

According to notification, Mulhtiar Solangi will replace Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar, an office of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) who was transferred and directed to report to Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Police Traffic Hyderabad Orangi

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

18 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

18 minutes ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

33 minutes ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

33 minutes ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

48 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.