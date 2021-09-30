Mukhtiar Solangi posted as SP Traffic Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Mukhtiar Ali Solangi, an officer of Sindh Police (BS 18) presently posted as SP Orangi division,Karachi West, was transferred and posted as SP Traffic Hyderabad.

According to notification, Mulhtiar Solangi will replace Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar, an office of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) who was transferred and directed to report to Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi.