Mukhtiarkar, Army officials visit areas under smart lockdown to check SOPs implimentation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The district administration officials along with Army officers visited different areas of Hyderabad city on Friday for implementation of COVID SOPs and distributed masks among general public.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo and Pak Army Captain Tayab Hussain reviewed SOPs implementation in areas under smart lockdown.

They appealed general public to adhere to standard operating procedures so that the objective of spread of coronavirus could be achieved.

They also expressed satisfaction over strict implementation on SOPs in Khokhar Mohalla area which is under smart lockdown.

The shopkeepers of garment market also requested Mukhtiarkar to allow opening of the market.

Mukhtiarkar advised them to hold meeting with DC Hyderabad in that regard.

Mukhtiarkar City also reviewed SOPs at different mosques during Jumma prayer and requested the Imams for ensuring standard operating procedures.