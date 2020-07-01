UrduPoint.com
Mukhtiarkar Office Sealed As 15 Employees Tested Coronavirus Positive

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:34 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Mukhitarkar Office where the property registration and other matters related to revenue are dealt with was sealed for three days on Wednesday when fifteen employees of the office including Additional Mukhtiarkar were confirmed as corona affected patients.

The order to seal the office for three days and keep the corona affected employees and Additional Mukhtiarkar for quarantine was issued by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.

According to the Deputy Commissioner the office would reopen for routine work after complete sanitizing.

