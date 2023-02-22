Mukhtiarkar visits inspects petrol pumps, shops

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, Revenue Officer, known as Mukhtiarkar of Taluka Daur, Muhammad Ali Jamali on Wednesday visited Jamsahib town and inspected different petrol pumps, and shops and inspected the prices in compliance with the official rate list

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, Revenue Officer, known as Mukhtiarkar of Taluka Daur, Muhammad Ali Jamali on Wednesday visited Jamsahib town and inspected different petrol pumps, and shops and inspected the prices in compliance with the official rate list.

During the checking of petrol pumps, Mukhtiarkar checked the quality, quantity and price of the petrol. He strictly directed the administration of petrol pumps to provide the full quantity of fuel to citizens, or otherwise, action would be initiated against the pumps' owners.

Mukhtiarkar also inspected grocery, vegetable, fruit and other shops and instructed them to sell their products at reasonable prices or they would face penalties in case of contravention.

During the visit, Mukhtiarkar announced to address the issues and problems of citizens with regard to the revenue sector and resolve the same at the earliest.