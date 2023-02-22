UrduPoint.com

Mukhtiarkar Visits Inspects Petrol Pumps, Shops

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Mukhtiarkar visits inspects petrol pumps, shops

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, Revenue Officer, known as Mukhtiarkar of Taluka Daur, Muhammad Ali Jamali on Wednesday visited Jamsahib town and inspected different petrol pumps, and shops and inspected the prices in compliance with the official rate list

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, Revenue Officer, known as Mukhtiarkar of Taluka Daur, Muhammad Ali Jamali on Wednesday visited Jamsahib town and inspected different petrol pumps, and shops and inspected the prices in compliance with the official rate list.

During the checking of petrol pumps, Mukhtiarkar checked the quality, quantity and price of the petrol. He strictly directed the administration of petrol pumps to provide the full quantity of fuel to citizens, or otherwise, action would be initiated against the pumps' owners.

Mukhtiarkar also inspected grocery, vegetable, fruit and other shops and instructed them to sell their products at reasonable prices or they would face penalties in case of contravention.

During the visit, Mukhtiarkar announced to address the issues and problems of citizens with regard to the revenue sector and resolve the same at the earliest.

Related Topics

Petrol Visit Same Price Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Former US Vice President Pence Says Considering Ru ..

Former US Vice President Pence Says Considering Running for President in 2024

6 minutes ago
 Australia Test-Launches Home-Grown Long-Range Miss ..

Australia Test-Launches Home-Grown Long-Range Missile From Truck - Defense Magaz ..

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal invites Hungarian companies to avail Pakis ..

Bilawal invites Hungarian companies to avail Pakistan's business opportunities

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine Seeking to Set 62-Mile Security Zone on Bo ..

Ukraine Seeking to Set 62-Mile Security Zone on Border With Russia - Intelligenc ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says All Israeli Settlements Are 'Illegal ..

UN Chief Says All Israeli Settlements Are 'Illegal', They 'Must Stop'

4 minutes ago
 Living with chronic pain may impact your memory, l ..

Living with chronic pain may impact your memory, learning skills

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.