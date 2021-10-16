UrduPoint.com

Mukhtiarkar Visits Markets To Check COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:32 PM

The District Administration has expedited coronavirus vaccination process in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The District Administration has expedited coronavirus vaccination process in the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro,Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo alongwith health department teams checked vaccination cards in different markets including Lajpat Road market and administered COVID vaccines to unvaccinated shopkeepers and workers on the spot.

Mukhtiarkar asked the shopkeepers to sell their commodities to the vaccinated persons and cooperate with the local administration in curbing spread of the virus.

The local administration also imposed a fine of Rs 25000 against shopkeepers over SOPs violation.

