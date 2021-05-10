Mukhtiarkar visits railway station to review SOPs implementation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo on Monday visited Railway station Hyderabad and reviewed implimentation on COVID related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the government and the health authorities.

He also displayed such guidelines at the station's premises for awareness of passengers.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar Sadhayo also held a meeting with Railway officials for ensuring strict implementation of the SOPs to contain spread of the third wave of COVID-19.

The Mukhtiarkar City along with officers of Social Welfare department pasted coronavirus related SOPs and guidelines on different trains and appealed to the passengers to follow guidelines as it was the only way to keep people protected from the deadly virus.

He also asked the police personnel to ensure strict implementation on COVID SOPs in the trains.

The Mukhtiarkar also visited COVID isolation ward established at Hyderabad railway station and expressed displeasure over lack of facilities in the ward and asked the railway officials to provide all required facilities in the ward.