Mukshpuri Trek Galyat "a Heaven On Earth"

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Galyat is bestowed with the serene natural beauty where the provincial government has developed several hill treks and Mukspuri is one of the most beautiful track with stunning scenic views that has attracted millions of the tourists those have visited.

Mukhspur trek is a 3 hours safe hill hike to Mushkpuri Top and is the second-highest hill of Galiyat at 9452 feet/3150 meters above sea level approximately. This trek starts from the Pines Hotel in Nathigali spiraling upwards through the beautiful green pine forest displaying natural beauty.

Hikers on their way to the Mushkpuri top are presented with a colorful fairy fragmented carpet of flowers in the green Meadows of Mushkpuri. (especially at the end of the rainy season). Another trek descends to the other side towards Dunga Gali giving you the birds eye view of Ayubia National Park down below, this trek is not advisable for people with a fear of height the park starts from Dunga Gali and extend towards the river Jehlum.

The trek up to Mushkpuri Top can also be started from Dunga Gali. It's a good trek for the families to go out and enjoy the beautiful natural pine forest of Galyat. There is a very small water spring and ponds at the top where cows of the neighboring villagers use to graze and which resembles Switzerland's lush green hilly areas.

Director-General Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Habeeb told APP that at present as a part of the Ayubia National Park the Mukspuri trek is managed by the Wildlife department where approximately 25-30000 tourists visit every year.

He said that GDA is planning to join hands with the Wildlife department to further develop and provide facilities to the tourist by establishing basic services including rest areas, washrooms and installation of dustbins.

On both treks, those are leading towards Mukhspuri top one from Donga Gali and the other from Nathiagali we have a plan to establish washrooms at entry points and tops, 12 shelters and installation of 14 dust bins.

While talking to APP a tourist Muneer Ahmed who came from Canada said that after passing 20 years in Canada I could not forget the stunning natural beauty of Mukshpuri hilltop and this time I brought all my family to enjoy the beauty of Galyat particularly this hill trek.

He further said that I have visited most of Europe, America and Canada but the Muskpuri trek and the top has no match in the world, whoever visits this trek mesmerized by the serene beauty and nature.

Moazzam Ali a local hiker said that this was his 50th tour of the Mukshpur trek, every time I feel the enthusiasm as this was the first visit to the trek. He further said that I always tried to bring new people to show them how beautiful areas we have and I always remained successful to attract friends who were enthralled during the trekking on the route to Mukshpuri top.

Giving the details of his previous 49 visits Moazzam Ali said that every season of Mukhspuri top and trek has its own charm, you need to hike during snowfall and rainy weather although it is difficult but the impressive beauty of snow-laden trees give you a view of another world while mysterious sounds of the jungle during the rainy season gives you the real excitement as a part of nature.