Mulana Ashrafi urges masses to ignore baseless propaganda against Covid vaccine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Wednesday said that vaccination against the novel coronavirus was 'permissible' under the Islamic shariah and every individual should get vaccinated in order to protect themselves and others from harm of pandemic, but refrains from baseless rumours.

Talking to a private news channel while rejecting the misunderstandings being created against the coronavirus vaccine, he said there was nothing wrong with the vaccine.

"Spreading propaganda against COVID-19 vaccine to create panic and distrust among people, which is not justifiable, adding that religious scholars should counter the propaganda against vaccine and encourage people to vaccinate their elderly in ongoing vaccination drive," he said.

He said COVID-19 vaccine was totally safe and halal, adding that corona vaccine has no harmful side effects.

"I appeal to the masses, religious scholars and tribal elders to fully support the anti-coronavirus drive going on in the country", he said.