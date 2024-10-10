Mullick slams IIOJK elections, urges legal fraternity to advocate for Kashmiris self-determination

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Thursday condemned the recent elections in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), calling them staged under military oversight.

Addressing the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, she voiced concerns over the elections in IIOJK, labeling them as fake and held under the supervision of the Indian Army.

She emphasized that Pakistan's lawyers should step up and advocate for the people of Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination.

Criticizing the legitimacy of these elections, Mullick argued that diplomats should not be involved in election monitoring.

She further claimed that during the corona pandemic, certain individuals were flown to Kashmir on trips funded by India’s intelligence agency, RAW, to observe the elections.

Calling for a long-term policy on Kashmir, she questioned the legitimacy of these elections, asking, “Where are the Indian voters?” She claimed that Indian citizens had been granted equal rights in the region and alleged that five million ghost voters from India cast ballots in the recent elections in Kashmir.

In her address, she also called for the immediate release of political prisoners, stating that India had jailed the true representatives of the Kashmiri people.

The local population in Kashmir has been taken hostage through a presidential order imposed by the Indian government, she concluded.