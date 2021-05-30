Multan achieves 86.4 % wheat procurement target

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 5,51,983 metric ton wheat touching the level of 86.4 percent of total target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division.

The 5,92,360 metric ton gunny bags were also distributed among wheat growers so far which is 92.8 percent of the total target.

According to official sources of Food department, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres ensuring complete implementation standard operating procedure to curtail spread of Covid 19.

The food department have distributed 1,71,801 metric ton gunny bags which is 93.1 percent of the total target while procured 1,62,982 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 89,753 metric ton gunny bags were distribution in Lodhran with 93.7 percent ratio and 87,192 metric ton wheat was procured.

1,00,114 metric ton gunny bags were distributed in Vehari so far with 78.1 percent of the total target and 92,212 metric ton wheat was procured there so far.

Likewise, 2,30,691 metric ton gunny bags were distribution with 100.3 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 2,09,598 metric ton wheat was also procured so far.

Deputy Director Food Multan division, Chaudhary Muhammad Arshad told APP here on Sunday that the notification to close the wheat procurement drive was not issued by the provincial government so far so wheat procurement was still underway.