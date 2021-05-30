UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Achieves 86.4 % Wheat Procurement Target

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Multan achieves 86.4 % wheat procurement target

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 5,51,983 metric ton wheat touching the level of 86.4 percent of total target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division.

The  5,92,360 metric ton gunny bags were also distributed among wheat growers so far which is 92.8 percent of the total target.

According to official sources of Food department, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres ensuring complete implementation standard operating procedure to curtail spread of Covid 19.

The food department have distributed 1,71,801 metric ton gunny bags which is 93.1 percent of the total target while procured 1,62,982 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 89,753 metric ton gunny bags were distribution in Lodhran with 93.7 percent ratio and 87,192 metric ton wheat was procured.

1,00,114 metric ton gunny bags were distributed in Vehari so far with 78.1 percent of the total target and 92,212 metric ton wheat was procured there so far.

Likewise, 2,30,691 metric ton gunny bags were distribution with 100.3 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 2,09,598 metric ton wheat was also procured so far.

Deputy Director Food Multan division, Chaudhary Muhammad Arshad told APP here on Sunday that the notification to close the wheat procurement drive was not issued by the provincial government so far so wheat procurement was still underway.

Related Topics

Multan Price Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Sunday All Government Wheat

Recent Stories

India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths

1 hour ago

Local Press: FOCP, UAE awards enhance global cache ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

National Rehabilitation Centre launches capacity-b ..

11 hours ago

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

12 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.