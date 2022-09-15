Multan admin assures to maintain peace, harmony on chehlum Imam-e-Hussain (a.s) tomorrow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan district administration has finalized foolproof of security arrangements for holding of at least 58 majlis and 15 mourning processions to be taken out in connection of commemoration of the chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e Hussain (a.s), the nephew of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) (tomorrow) on Friday across the local division.

It was informed in a meeting presided over by Commissioner Amir Khatak here on Thursday.

RPO Raja Rifat, Deputy Commissioner Multan Tahir Watto, Additional Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, SSP Operations and others concerned officials attended the meeting.

Amir Khattak said on the occasion that the administration was in full contact with the security agencies to maintain peace.

He said peace and religious harmony were first priority of the government.

He appealed scholars of all schools of thought and members of the District Peace Committee to play vital their vital role to achieve the needful in letter and spirit.

RPO said live monitoring would be done through CCTV cameras on the routes.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Tahir Vito said that every citizen must have to fulfill its responsibility for maintaining solidarity in the society.

Members of peace committee and license holders of processions assured the administration of abiding by the rules of law within the limit of their surroundings