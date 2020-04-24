UrduPoint.com
Multan Admin Removes Bottlenecks In Road Infrastructure Improvement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:59 PM

Divisional administration has removed official bottlenecks in improvement of road infrastructure and ordered to end dual ownership of public departments on roads and highways

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Divisional administration has removed official bottlenecks in improvement of road infrastructure and ordered to end dual ownership of public departments on roads and highways.

It was decided in a meeting of National Reconstruction which was presided over by Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq here Friday. Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani, ADC Hidayat-ullah and officers from concerned public departments participated in the meeting.

It had made demarcations of highways running through Multan Development Authority (MDA), Highway department and Metropolitan department.

Repairing and renewing of inter-district highways was conferred upon highway department, while responsibility to look after of metro routes was given to MDA.

Shan-ul-haq said on the occasion that it had buried red-tape after rooting out double ownership of roads. He said, now all public departments would bind to seek permission for road-cut and repairing work from commissioner office. They would submit requisite file for taking NOC at director development office.

Director Development Waqas Khakwani said, MDA as per new direction, was bound to repair roads like LMQ Road, Vehari Road to Aziz Hotel Chowk to General Bus Stand, Lodhran Road, BCG Chowk to by-pass, Old Shujabad road Doble Pathak to Nag Shah including metro bus routes and flyover.

