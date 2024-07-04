Open Menu

Multan Admin Upgrades Processions' Routes, Ensures Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Local Deputy Commissioner has ordered to complete patch work coupled with lightning on processions' routs of holy events of Muharram ul Haram.

In the ongoing drive of fool proof arrangement of events of the fast-approaching holy month, DC Wasim Ahmed Sindhu and CPO Sadiq Ali Dagar inspected different imambargah with processions' routes on Thursday as said by the statement.

During visit to Imam bargah Shah Gerdez and Imambargah Daulat Gate, the Deputy Commissioner expressed content for satisfactory arrangements with regard to security point of view particularly.

Wasim Hamid Sindhu assured of resolving complaints of the mourners and license holders during sacred days of the holy month.

He expressed resolve to hold exemplary arrangements of cleanliness on the processional' routes.

Municipal Corporation, WASA and Waste Management Company among related departments were put on high alert to achieve the desired objective, he said.

SP City Division Hassan Raza Khaki said on the occasion that additional force of police would be deputed at sensitive locations including imambargas and religious processions.

He expressed resolv to follow zero tolerance policy to ensure peace and law and order across the district.

He appealed ulema to disseminate real message of Muharram Haram among commoners.

At the end, the Deputy Commissioner and CPO made prayers from ulema for peace prosperity and development of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan