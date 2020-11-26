UrduPoint.com
Multan Administration Refuses PDM To Hold Public Rally On Nov 30

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak says they can’t allow public gathering at this moment when Covid-19 cases are sharply increasing.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) Multan district administration refused Pakistan Democratic movement (PDM) to hold public gathering on November 30.

District administration took this decision amid fears of increasing cases of Covid-19.

“We have not allowed public gathering just because of Covid-19,” Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak was quoted by the sources as saying.

“The health department has imposed a ban on large gatherings. The permission for the public meeting will be a violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to tackle Covid-19 pandemic” the the DC said while responding to a question.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced earlier public gathering in Multan on Nov 30.

There decision to hold pubic rally has come at the moment when the Covid-19 cases are sharply increasing.

Pakistan earlier today recorded 40 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the official sources confirmed.

They said that 3,306 people were tested positive for COVID-19 after tests of 45,999 people in different parts of the country.

However, as many as 396,198 affected by the virus were recovered, with 43,963 active cases in the country.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said there should be no politics on COVID-19 like critical issue.

He took to Twitter and made this announcement.

Shibli Faraz expressed the confidence that the opposition parties would attend the meeting of parliamentary committee on Coronavirus convened by the Speaker National Assembly today and give their suggestions to cope with the implications of the virus.

