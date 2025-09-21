Multan administration starts post-flood restoration work

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Multan district administration has launched a massive restoration drive in flood-hit areas as water recedes.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu directed emergency repair of damaged roads, electricity, and link routes. Heavy machinery has been deployed to the affected sites.

Special teams, led by assistant commissioners, are assessing losses and monitoring ongoing development works.

The DC said the first phase focuses on restoring link roads to reconnect villages. Power, gas, and water supply are being restored immediately after drainage.

He added that door-to-door surveys will begin soon to calculate losses accurately. Disinfectant spraying and supply of medicines continue in the flood-hit localities.

Special dewatering machines have been dispatched to clear stagnant water, aiming to normalize daily life at the earliest, the DC said.