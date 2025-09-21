Multan Administration Starts Post-flood Restoration Work
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Multan district administration has launched a massive restoration drive in flood-hit areas as water recedes.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu directed emergency repair of damaged roads, electricity, and link routes. Heavy machinery has been deployed to the affected sites.
Special teams, led by assistant commissioners, are assessing losses and monitoring ongoing development works.
The DC said the first phase focuses on restoring link roads to reconnect villages. Power, gas, and water supply are being restored immediately after drainage.
He added that door-to-door surveys will begin soon to calculate losses accurately. Disinfectant spraying and supply of medicines continue in the flood-hit localities.
Special dewatering machines have been dispatched to clear stagnant water, aiming to normalize daily life at the earliest, the DC said.
Recent Stories
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records
Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..
Canada recognises State of Palestine
UK formally recognises Palestinian state
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..
Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..
Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan
Australia formally recognises Palestinian state
Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative
Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Democracy, human rights vital for global peace: Governor KP52 seconds ago
-
KP Food Authority seizes 975kg banned China salt54 seconds ago
-
Multan administration starts post-flood restoration work55 seconds ago
-
Minorities minister attends Nagar Kirtan at Kartarpur Sahib56 seconds ago
-
Aleem expresses displeasure over delayed beautification of Isb-Murree Expressway11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements for Girls Cadet College DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
Annual Mehfil-e-Milad at Children's Hospital21 minutes ago
-
Stray bullet claims life of child in Charsadda41 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon urges govt to extend tax return filing deadline51 minutes ago
-
CM orders immediate activation of Model Meat Processing Plant1 hour ago
-
Smart Waste Management: 5-coloured garbage bins to be used for waste collection1 hour ago
-
KP grants conditional permission for Russian dove hunting1 hour ago