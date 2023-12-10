Open Menu

Multan Arts Council Pledges To Safeguard, Promote Cultural Heritage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) President board of Management Multan Arts Council Mian Amir Naseem Shaikh on Sunday said it was our shared responsibility for patronage and protection of cultural heritage.

In the maiden Board of Management Meeting here, Amir Naseem underscored the significance of passing on art and culture to the new generation.

During the meeting, the Board discussed vital issues, including a new code of conduct for the Arts Council Auditorium and strategies to address space constraints for parking.

To tackle rising expenses, they explored options to increase income and considered a feasibility report for implementing a solar system to control electricity costs. Additional Commissioner Coordination Abdul Jabbar suggested various income-generating measures.

Multan Arts Council Director Dr. Riaz Hamdani proposed organizing the Multan Literary and Cultural Conference, while Rahat Bano advocated for ramps for disabled persons and effective regional representation for civil awards.

The importance of installing a lift for the art gallery was emphasized by Farah Rehman, Zameer Hashmi, and Arif Khan Babar. The collaborative efforts of the Board reflect a commitment to nurturing and preserving Multan's rich cultural tapestry.

On this occasion, Faiz Abbas Khan, Furqan Abbas Haider, Rahat, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Arif Khan Babar, Zameer Hashmi, and Farah Rehman were also present.

