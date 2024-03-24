Open Menu

Multan Arts Council Signs MoU With WU To Promote Fine Arts In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Women University Multan and Punjab Council of Arts Multan decided to make joint efforts to promote education, culture, and fine arts in South Punjab.

According to official sources, the collaboration aims to enhance research activities, develop cultural exchange, and directly engage with students of Women University in literary pursuits. A memorandum of understanding was signed between Punjab Council of Arts Multan and Women University Multan to formalize the partnership for nurturing the emerging talent of south Punjab.

The agreement not only seeks to promote regional culture and civilization but also aims to provide opportunities for female students to learn on research-based foundations through participation in various conferences, seminars, and lectures.

The dignitaries and officials from both sides, including Vice Chancellor of Women University Multan, Professor Dr.

Kalsoom Paracha and Director of Punjab Council of Arts Multan Dr. Riaz Hamdani, Registrar/Chairperson Department of English, Professor Dr. Maimoona Khan, Chairperson Department of urdu, Dr. Azra Liaqat, Director and Coordinator Dr. Kainat Rehman, Teacher In-charge Department of Fine Arts, Ms. Sonia Naseer, Assistant Director of Punjab Council of Arts Multan, Zahid Iqbal, along with other department heads and directors from the university, were present in the ceremony.

The official sources state, the prestigious event marks a significant step towards the promotion of academic and cultural collaboration between the two institutions and it will lead to a brighter future for education and the arts in the region.

