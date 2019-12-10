UrduPoint.com
Multan Arts Council To Host Drama To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:22 PM

Multan Arts Council (MAC) will present drama to express solidarity with innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Multan Arts Council (MAC) will present drama to express solidarity with innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday night.

The theme of drama is to present miseries of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and denial of their due rights by Indian forces in the valley.

Ejaz Chanda is director of the drama.

However, Zahid Minhas, Eman Shah, Fahad Awan, Umar Bhutta, Fouzia Shaheen, and some other artists would show their performance. There would be no entry fee for watching drama, stated Arts Council sources.

