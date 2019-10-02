Multan Arts Council to organize fine arts classes

MULTAN, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Multan Arts Council (MAC) is going to organize fine arts classes to promote emerging talent in the field.

The artists would be trained in guitar, piano, flute, calligraphy, painting, interior decoration and so on.

The administration of Multan Arts Council has started registration of the candidates. The classes would be started soon, Multan Arts Council Director Chaudhry Tahir Mehmood said.

He said candidates could contact at 0306-7369339 or 03017453206 for registration process.