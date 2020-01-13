Multan based elderly intelligent newspaper hawker gets cash prize

Impressed by the intelligence of a 86-year-old newspaper hawker Ramzan Sani whose video went viral a few days ago, got cash prize of Rs 50,000 on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : Impressed by the intelligence of a 86-year-old newspaper hawker Ramzan Sani whose video went viral a few days ago, got cash prize of Rs 50,000 on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had ordered the Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak to reach out the elderly man for giving him prize.

Following his direction, the DC deputed AC City Abid Farid who called hawker Ramzan in his office and presented him a cheque of Rs 50,000 on behalf of Punjab CM.

The elderly man was seen in a video replying questions of a man in an talented manner about Pakistan and Mathematics.

Born in 1935 at Basti Jar Leghari Taunsa, Ramzan Sani passed his middle standard examination along with Punjab Chief Minister's late father, Fateh Muhammad Buzdar and had moved to Multan in 1955 for livelihood.

At the start of his career he got a job as a hawker with Rs 25 per month as remuneration and had been delivering newspaper door-to-door for the last 66 years. He is popular among people due to his intelligence.