Multan beautification plan in full swing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the district administration has launched a comprehensive beautification plan to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the City of Saints.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited various key intersections in the city, accompanied by Director General of the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Kareem Bakhsh and Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh. During the visit, the deputy commissioner instructed officials to upgrade intersections and construct new monuments to reflect the city's rich heritage.

“The district administration is committed to providing a beautiful and pleasant environment for the citizens,” stated DC Bukhari. “The intersections will be adorned with elegant lighting and aesthetic designs to create a visually appealing cityscape.

”

He added that main roads would be enhanced through strategic lighting and landscaping, improving the overall urban experience. DG PHA Kareem Bakhsh announced that a special tree plantation campaign would be launched to promote environmental sustainability.

Moreover, beautification work is also underway at the city's entry and exit points to ensure a welcoming atmosphere. Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh briefed officials on the implementation of the beautification plan.

With these initiatives, Multan is set to witness a remarkable transformation, making it more attractive and environmentally friendly for residents and visitors alike.