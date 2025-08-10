Multan Cantonment Board Clears Pending Pensions Of Retired Staff
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Multan Cantonment board claimed on Sunday to have released
pending pensions and dues to 51 retired employees and their heirs.
The payments, amounting to Rs 60 million, had been stalled for a
long time due to the Board’s limited financial resources.
The breakthrough came after Cantonment Executive Officer Sardar
Atif Sultan and the Cantonment Board President took personal interest
in resolving the matter.
A special ceremony was held at the Cantonment Board office where
cheques were handed over to the beneficiaries.
Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Atif Sultan said the pension of a
retired government employee was their most valuable asset.
“Our retired
colleagues and their families endured financial strain due to non-payment.
By the grace of Allah, I feel deep satisfaction in fulfilling this obligation today,”
he remarked, adding that addressing the Board’s pressing challenges remained
his top priority.
The event was attended by Cantonment Board Member Muhammad Yaqoob
Shera, Principal of Cantonment Board school Ms. Baneesh Saeed, Mian Shahid
Akhtar, Chaudhry Zaheer Ahmad, Waqar Khalil, Habibullah Babar, Mall Muhammad
Amjad, and other dignitaries.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal
UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day
UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth
Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multan cantonment board clears pending pensions of retired staff4 minutes ago
-
PM meets Ikram Ullah; expresses satisfaction at his educational progress4 minutes ago
-
Independence day preparations in full swing14 minutes ago
-
Nation honoring ‘Angel of Leprosy’ Dr. Ruth Pfau on her 8th death anniversary24 minutes ago
-
“US views Pakistan as a stabilizing actor in the region”, US-based Pakistani expert24 minutes ago
-
Tourists flock to northern KP: Turning Independence Day into celebration of patriotism24 minutes ago
-
Transfer of Livestock Assets program date extended24 minutes ago
-
From vision to reality: Pakistani architect planning Asia’s urban future34 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Abdul Aziz’s martyrdom a beacon for Kashmiri freedom struggle: APHC34 minutes ago
-
Passenger bus en route to Karachi crashes near Rahim Yar Khan, 3 killed, several injured34 minutes ago
-
PIA country manager reveals direct flights from Riyadh to Sialkot & Multan featuring enhanced passen ..1 hour ago
-
Man drowns in Haro River in Attock1 hour ago