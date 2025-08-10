Open Menu

Multan Cantonment Board Clears Pending Pensions Of Retired Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Multan cantonment board clears pending pensions of retired staff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Multan Cantonment board claimed on Sunday to have released

pending pensions and dues to 51 retired employees and their heirs.

The payments, amounting to Rs 60 million, had been stalled for a

long time due to the Board’s limited financial resources.

The breakthrough came after Cantonment Executive Officer Sardar

Atif Sultan and the Cantonment Board President took personal interest

in resolving the matter.

A special ceremony was held at the Cantonment Board office where

cheques were handed over to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Atif Sultan said the pension of a

retired government employee was their most valuable asset.

“Our retired

colleagues and their families endured financial strain due to non-payment.

By the grace of Allah, I feel deep satisfaction in fulfilling this obligation today,”

he remarked, adding that addressing the Board’s pressing challenges remained

his top priority.

The event was attended by Cantonment Board Member Muhammad Yaqoob

Shera, Principal of Cantonment Board school Ms. Baneesh Saeed, Mian Shahid

Akhtar, Chaudhry Zaheer Ahmad, Waqar Khalil, Habibullah Babar, Mall Muhammad

Amjad, and other dignitaries.

