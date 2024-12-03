Open Menu

Multan Cantonment To Be Transformed Into Model Area: CEO Atif Sultan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Multan Cantonment to be transformed into model area: CEO Atif Sultan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Special measures would be taken for the development and transformation

of Multan Cantonment into an attractive model area.

This was pledged by Cantonment Executive Officer Sardar Atif Sultan

while addressing a meeting of cantonment board members and district

peace committee member Muhammad Yaqoob Shaira here on Tuesday.

He also assured enhanced facilities for residents and traders, adding that

his office remains open round the clock to address citizens' concerns.

He emphasized that resolving public and traders' grievances was his top

priority.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Malik Zahid Sultan also attended

the meeting.

During the meeting, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaira welcomed the appointment

of the Cantonment Executive Officers and presented a bouquet as a gesture

of goodwill. He assured full cooperation in increasing the board's resources

and revenue and contributing to the development of cantonment area.

