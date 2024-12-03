Multan Cantonment To Be Transformed Into Model Area: CEO Atif Sultan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Special measures would be taken for the development and transformation
of Multan Cantonment into an attractive model area.
This was pledged by Cantonment Executive Officer Sardar Atif Sultan
while addressing a meeting of cantonment board members and district
peace committee member Muhammad Yaqoob Shaira here on Tuesday.
He also assured enhanced facilities for residents and traders, adding that
his office remains open round the clock to address citizens' concerns.
He emphasized that resolving public and traders' grievances was his top
priority.
Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Malik Zahid Sultan also attended
the meeting.
During the meeting, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaira welcomed the appointment
of the Cantonment Executive Officers and presented a bouquet as a gesture
of goodwill. He assured full cooperation in increasing the board's resources
and revenue and contributing to the development of cantonment area.
