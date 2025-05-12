Multan celebrates victory with fireworks, national spirit

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A grand fireworks show was held at the historic Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh under the supervision of the district administration to celebrate a significant national victory.

Thousands of citizens witnessed the 10-minute long fireworks display. The atmosphere was filled with joy as people danced to the beat of drums and sang patriotic songs. The event showcased public enthusiasm and unity.

Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari attended the event and congratulated the people. They also distributed national flags among citizens to mark the occasion.

A live press conference by the spokesperson of Pakistan Army was broadcast at Ghanta Ghar Chowk, drawing large crowds.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner Amir Kareem said, “We are gathered here to honor our brave armed forces and celebrate this proud moment.” He added that the entire nation was observing a " Youm e Tashakar "(Day of Gratitude ) to show solidarity with the military.

Deputy Commissioner Bukhari stated, “Pakistan has shown the world how it responds to aggression. We salute our forces for making the nation proud.”

He thanked Almighty Allah for granting success and expressed pride in the country's defense capability.