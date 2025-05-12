Open Menu

Multan Celebrates Victory With Fireworks, National Spirit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Multan celebrates victory with fireworks, national spirit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A grand fireworks show was held at the historic Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh under the supervision of the district administration to celebrate a significant national victory.

Thousands of citizens witnessed the 10-minute long fireworks display. The atmosphere was filled with joy as people danced to the beat of drums and sang patriotic songs. The event showcased public enthusiasm and unity.

Commissioner Multan Amir Kareem and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari attended the event and congratulated the people. They also distributed national flags among citizens to mark the occasion.

A live press conference by the spokesperson of Pakistan Army was broadcast at Ghanta Ghar Chowk, drawing large crowds.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner Amir Kareem said, “We are gathered here to honor our brave armed forces and celebrate this proud moment.” He added that the entire nation was observing a " Youm e Tashakar "(Day of Gratitude ) to show solidarity with the military.

Deputy Commissioner Bukhari stated, “Pakistan has shown the world how it responds to aggression. We salute our forces for making the nation proud.”

He thanked Almighty Allah for granting success and expressed pride in the country's defense capability.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

15 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan