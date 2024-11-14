Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Shaikh urges govt to make tax reforms

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Shaikh has demanded the government to carry out reforms in the existing tax system and reduce electricity tariffs, in light of the high inflation rate, the energy crisis, and severe economic challenges facing the business community and the general public

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Shaikh has demanded the government to carry out reforms in the existing tax system and reduce electricity tariffs, in light of the high inflation rate, the energy crisis, and severe economic challenges facing the business community and the general public.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he stated that the tax deficit of over Rs 180 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal year makes it essential for the government to take timely and balanced measures to avoid placing further burden on the public.

He emphasized that instead of continually increasing taxes in new and different ways, the government should implement tax reforms that would improve the performance of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and address the weaknesses in policies.

The FBR should expand the tax base to avoid placing more pressure on existing taxpayers through new taxes, he said, adding that through tax reforms, sectors earning extraordinary profits should be brought into the tax net to ensure a fair distribution of the tax burden, which would contribute to peace, economic stability, and the promotion of ease of doing business in the country.

He added that given the current situation, tax reforms are crucial to introduce a tax-friendly policy and to restore trust between the department and taxpayers, which would lead to people willingly paying taxes.

Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer also urged the government to reduce electricity tariffs, proposing a Rs 12- per unit reduction for all consumers, including residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural users.

He suggested that the tariff reduction should not be limited to only additional units consumed but should apply to the total units used. He further stated that to ensure the reduction in electricity tariffs, it is critical to complete the capacity payment agreement based on "Take and Pay" by December 31, 2024, so that consumers from all categories can benefit from the relief in electricity rates.

Bakhtawar concluded by urging the government to promptly implement tax reforms and reduce electricity tariffs, considering the current economic situation, in order to improve the conditions of industries heading towards shutdown, promote public welfare, and reduce unemployment.