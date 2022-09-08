Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry delegation calls on Chief Commissioner RTO

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (MCSTSI) delegation led by President Sheikh Faisal Saeed called on Chief Commissioner RTO Abid Mahmood.

MCSTSI president congratulated Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office over his appointment in Multan.

On this occasion, Sheikh Faisal Saeed also discussed the proposal of organizing an awareness session for the members on behalf of the Advisory Committee of the Chamber.

He said that solution of the problems faced in income tax returns would be found in the session.

The informative event will be of special importance in this regard.

Chief Commissioner RTO agreed with the proposal and assured to make the awareness session more useful for the members of the chamber on which Sheikh Faisal Saeed thanked him.

The delegation members included member executive committee Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, Umair Saeed and secretary Rana Muhammad Hamad were also present.