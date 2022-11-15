Multan Children Complex holds awareness walk on smog prevention

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Doctors and paramedical staff of Multan Children Complex organized a walk to create awareness about preventive measures against smog here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the provincial government, the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the hospital participated in the walk organized with the vision to create awareness about preventive measures against smog.

While addressing the participants of the walk, Dean of the Multan Children Complex Prof.

Muhammad Kashif Chisti said that smog affects breathing and causes eye-related issues. Environmental pollution and less rain from October to February were one of the major causes of smog, he mentioned. He urged masses to wear face masks and close the windows and doors of their homes.

Highlighting more preventive measures, Prof. Chisti said that houses must be cleaned using wet cloths and stressed people should wash their eyes during travelling.