Multan city divided into four zones to enhance efficiency of civil defence apparatus, ahead of Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The city of saints has been divided into four zones to further improve outreach and efficiency of civil defence department in activating its apparatus to save lives and properties in case of any emergency situation.

The initiative has been taken in line with directives of Commissioner Multan Division Marryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu,

Commissioner Marryam Khan, presiding over a meeting on Tuesday, also gave an ultimatum to the Civil Defence department to eradicate, at the earliest, the problem of illegal petrol units, and installation of substandard cylinders in public transport vehicles.

She ordered that the city be divided into zones and each zone should be headed by a sector In Charge of civil defence department, according to an official release issued here.

She warned officials of action in case they returned the material, taken in possession during operations, without any legal procedure.

She asked the Secretary Regional Transport Authority to inspect public transport vehicles and rickshaws and take action against those found to be fitted with substandard cylinders, which, she said, were putting lives of people at risk.

She also sought action against illegal petrol units and LPG decanting shops.

Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu ordered civil defence officials to take stricter legal action against violators during their drive against profiteers, hoarders and encroachers of state land. He warned that sector Incharge concerned would be responsible in case of any accident caused due to illegal LPG refilling.

In compliance of the orders, civil defence officer Fatima Khan divided the city in four zones and notified sector Incharges for each zone. Chief Instructor Civil Defence Faheem Imdad would serve as sector Incharge of the zone comprising areas covered under police stations cantonment, Jalilabad, Qutab Pur, and Old Kotwali. Chief instructor Abdul Qadeer would be the sector Incharge of areas covered under police stations Bohar Gate, Pak Gate, Haram gate, Delhi Gate, and Daulat gate while Chief Instructor Muhammad Irfan would be the sector Incharge of areas under police stations BZU, Gulgasht, Mumtazabad, and Shah Rukn-e-Alam. Another civil defence official Qamar Altaf would serve as sector Incharge of areas under police stations New Multan, Shah Shams, and Seetal Mari.