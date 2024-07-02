Open Menu

Multan City Divided Into Four Zones To Enhance Efficiency Of Civil Defence Apparatus, Ahead Of Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Multan city divided into four zones to enhance efficiency of civil defence apparatus, ahead of Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The city of saints has been divided into four zones to further improve outreach and efficiency of civil defence department in activating its apparatus to save lives and properties in case of any emergency situation.

The initiative has been taken in line with directives of Commissioner Multan Division Marryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu,

Commissioner Marryam Khan, presiding over a meeting on Tuesday, also gave an ultimatum to the Civil Defence department to eradicate, at the earliest, the problem of illegal petrol units, and installation of substandard cylinders in public transport vehicles.

She ordered that the city be divided into zones and each zone should be headed by a sector In Charge of civil defence department, according to an official release issued here.

She warned officials of action in case they returned the material, taken in possession during operations, without any legal procedure.

She asked the Secretary Regional Transport Authority to inspect public transport vehicles and rickshaws and take action against those found to be fitted with substandard cylinders, which, she said, were putting lives of people at risk.

She also sought action against illegal petrol units and LPG decanting shops.

Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu ordered civil defence officials to take stricter legal action against violators during their drive against profiteers, hoarders and encroachers of state land. He warned that sector Incharge concerned would be responsible in case of any accident caused due to illegal LPG refilling.

In compliance of the orders, civil defence officer Fatima Khan divided the city in four zones and notified sector Incharges for each zone. Chief Instructor Civil Defence Faheem Imdad would serve as sector Incharge of the zone comprising areas covered under police stations cantonment, Jalilabad, Qutab Pur, and Old Kotwali. Chief instructor Abdul Qadeer would be the sector Incharge of areas covered under police stations Bohar Gate, Pak Gate, Haram gate, Delhi Gate, and Daulat gate while Chief Instructor Muhammad Irfan would be the sector Incharge of areas under police stations BZU, Gulgasht, Mumtazabad, and Shah Rukn-e-Alam. Another civil defence official Qamar Altaf would serve as sector Incharge of areas under police stations New Multan, Shah Shams, and Seetal Mari.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Delhi LPG Petrol Police Vehicles Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

12 minutes ago
 Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

33 minutes ago
 On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

3 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

4 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

4 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

4 hours ago
realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

4 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

4 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

5 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan