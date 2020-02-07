Multan city entry, exit points to be made beautiful with flowers: DG PHA

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan said that entry and exit points of the city would be made more beautiful by planting trees and flowers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan said that entry and exit points of the city would be made more beautiful by planting trees and flowers.

During his visit of different parks of the city here on Friday, DG PHA said that maximum plantation would be ensured and funds of horticulture would be spent on beautification and upgradation of parks.

He said that Shah Shams, Qila Qasim Bagh and Noor-Ul- Hassan parks would be rehabilitated to restore recreational activities.

Muhammad Afzal added that arrangements were being made for flower exhibition in the month of March. He said that more saplings would be purchased for tree plantation campaign while preparation of 12000 flowers pots were in final stages in which 30 kinds of flowers would be displayed at various points of thecity.