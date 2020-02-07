UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan City Entry, Exit Points To Be Made Beautiful With Flowers: DG PHA

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:46 PM

Multan city entry, exit points to be made beautiful with flowers: DG PHA

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan said that entry and exit points of the city would be made more beautiful by planting trees and flowers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan said that entry and exit points of the city would be made more beautiful by planting trees and flowers.

During his visit of different parks of the city here on Friday, DG PHA said that maximum plantation would be ensured and funds of horticulture would be spent on beautification and upgradation of parks.

He said that Shah Shams, Qila Qasim Bagh and Noor-Ul- Hassan parks would be rehabilitated to restore recreational activities.

Muhammad Afzal added that arrangements were being made for flower exhibition in the month of March. He said that more saplings would be purchased for tree plantation campaign while preparation of 12000 flowers pots were in final stages in which 30 kinds of flowers would be displayed at various points of thecity.

Related Topics

Visit Nasir Bagh March

Recent Stories

Al Shafar chairs Arab Gulf Security 2 Joint High C ..

2 minutes ago

PAF aircraft crashes near Shorkot

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court to hear Qasim Suri's plea against di ..

50 seconds ago

Football: Spanish La Liga table

51 seconds ago

Brandishing of arms, pillion riding banned during ..

53 seconds ago

NA  passes controversial resolution calling for p ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.