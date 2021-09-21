UrduPoint.com

Multan City Roads To Have Monuments Soon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:46 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Beautiful monuments will be constructed at different arteries which will reflect culture of the city.

Multan Development Authority (MDA) DG, Kaiser Saleem said this while chairing a meeting here on Monday.

He informed that monuments would be constructed at MDA Chowk, Awan Chowk, Faiz-i-Aam Chowk, LMQ Road, MA Jinnah Road, Multan Public school Road, Sahu Chowk, Nothern Bypass Chowk.

He stated that traffic issues of the city would also be resolved by following Lahore Traffic plan.

Traffic officials will also be consulted for this purpose, he explained.

Saleem said Punjab government was extending full support to beautify the city and for resolving traffic issues.

Chairman MDA, Rana Abdul Jabbar, Director Engineering, Ghulam Nabi and other officials were present.

