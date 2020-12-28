UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan City Station To Be Made Operational From April Next Year: DCO Railways

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Multan City Station to be made operational from April next year: DCO Railways

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways will make British era built City Station operative from April next year, which was abandoned many years back after construction of new Multan station.

Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Railways, Hameed Ullah Lashari told APP on Monday that inner city residents will see work at the station after April 15.

Initially, two trains including Pakistan Express and Badr Express will have stop-over at the City Station, he said adding that they had sent a proposal to Railways headquarters recently.

The station has great importance for Multanites specially living inside the city, DCO noted and added they have easily access to the station as compared to New Multan Station.

Lashari hoped that citizens would give a positive response after stoppage of two trains at historic city station.

To a question, he replied that PR headquarter had approved their request of adding another two coaches to Multan-Karachi-Multan Zakariya Express keeping in view the train's 100 occupancy level.

To another question, DCO stated that PR has allowed Awam Express a stoppage to Mubarakpur which was a demand of the citizens since long.

He maintained that they had also written to Heaqdquater for resumption of either Musa Pak or Multan Express which were halted owing to COVID-19 first wave in the country, but Multan division has not got any reply in this connection so far.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan April From

Recent Stories

Pir Adil Gillani becomes Islamabad Mayor

20 minutes ago

Naval Chief Conferred Cricketer Fakhar Zaman Honou ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary r ..

43 minutes ago

Gold prices increase Rs.100 to Rs113,450 per tola

21 minutes ago

Work on Peshawar Museum's building accelerated

30 minutes ago

South Korea Extends Ban on Flights From UK Amid Co ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.