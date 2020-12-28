Multan City Station to be made operational from April next year: DCO Railways

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways will make British era built City Station operative from April next year, which was abandoned many years back after construction of new Multan station.

Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Railways, Hameed Ullah Lashari told APP on Monday that inner city residents will see work at the station after April 15.

Initially, two trains including Pakistan Express and Badr Express will have stop-over at the City Station, he said adding that they had sent a proposal to Railways headquarters recently.

The station has great importance for Multanites specially living inside the city, DCO noted and added they have easily access to the station as compared to New Multan Station.

Lashari hoped that citizens would give a positive response after stoppage of two trains at historic city station.

To a question, he replied that PR headquarter had approved their request of adding another two coaches to Multan-Karachi-Multan Zakariya Express keeping in view the train's 100 occupancy level.

To another question, DCO stated that PR has allowed Awam Express a stoppage to Mubarakpur which was a demand of the citizens since long.

He maintained that they had also written to Heaqdquater for resumption of either Musa Pak or Multan Express which were halted owing to COVID-19 first wave in the country, but Multan division has not got any reply in this connection so far.