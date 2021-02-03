UrduPoint.com
Multan City To Be Upgraded Under PICIIP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:28 PM

Multan city to be upgraded under PICIIP

Punjab government will upgrade different cities under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP), Phase-II programme and ensure provision of all possible facilities for masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab government will upgrade different cities under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP), Phase-II programme and ensure provision of all possible facilities for masses.

A team of PICIIP visited Multan and gave briefing to Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood, here on Wednesday. After briefing, the commissioner directed the officials concerned to conduct surveys and collect data especially related to Waste Management Company, WASA, Traffic System, GIS and some others.

Under the PICIIP, infrastructure and Services sectors will be improved. The infrastructure would be developed on modern lines, said the commissioner.

Similarly, the city's sewerage system, cleanliness and traffic system would also be amended and upgraded to facilitate the local citizen.

The second phase of PICIIP would ensure development work in different cities of Punjab including Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha and Rawalpindi.

Second phase of PICIIP, would be proved as game changer by raising living standard of masses. Similarly, it would also help balancing environment. The commissioner also deputed focal persons of different departments for coordination with official of PICIIP.

