Multan Civil Secretariat To Offer 30,000 Jobs To Youth: Nadeem Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Multan civil secretariat to offer 30,000 jobs to youth: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary secretary on information and culture Punjab Nadeem Qureshi on Sunday said that Multan civil secretariat would offer jobs to 30,000 youngsters.

While talking to media persons, he said that the provision of job to youngsters would surely help to improve living standard of local people.

Previous government deliberately kept south Punjab as backward region.

The local people were deprived of their due rights, he maintained.

Nadeem said that establishment of civil secretariat would resolve people's problems locally. He stated that the incumbent government believed in practical service of masses. The civil secretariat was one a step towards south Punjab province.

More Stories From Pakistan

