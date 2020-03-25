Multan closed partially on second day of lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan partially closed on second day lockdown all main markets were remained closed on second day of lockdown being forced on Wednesday; with district administration issued warning to launch strict action against section 144 violations.

There were a lot of violations with regard to section 144 and lockdown was witnessed the other day. However, they (violators) were relieved after getting imposition of minor fine.

From today to onward, strict action would be taken against violators, official spokesman of district administration said.

He appealed citizens to confine themselves within home premises and avoid roaming outside.

On other side, Clock Tower, Gerdezi Market, Saheen Market, Gulshan Market, Hussain Aghai Bazaar among main shopping malls remained closed.

While medical stores, vegetable and milk shops were opened without any restriction for whole of the day.

Meanwhile, six patients being treated under suspected coronavirus were discharged from Nishtar Hospital today. Hospital sources said reports of all admitted patients had come out as negative. The discharged people whose identities were kept secret, included two doctors and an employee of isolation ward of the same hospital. It was said that reports of three patients including one-year-old female and a child waited as yet.