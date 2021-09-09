UrduPoint.com

Multan Commissioner For Exemplary Cleanliness Arrangements In City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:06 PM

Commissioner Multan division, Irshad Ahmad, directed Multan waste management company to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements in the city

He asked the Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan to personally monitor the performance of the company.

Commissioner Multan division Irshad Ahmad expressed these views in a briefing about MWMC here on Thursday.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar briefed the commissioner and DC on company matters.

Irshad Ahmad gave one week time to the company for lifting garbage from the city.

He said that company was doing its best at urban union councils despite limited resources.

He directed the authorities concerned to improve the cleanliness system.

Commissioner said that the jurisdiction of waste management company would be extended to suburban areas of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan asked the officials to devise special squad for the cleanliness at congested areas including walled city and immediate steps for procurement of latest machinery.

The culture of corruption and bogus attendance in the company would be buried, DC added.

