Multan commissioner imposes emergency in departments to deal possible flood threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Division Commissioner Aamir Khattak has imposed an emergency in different departments to deal with possible flood threat in the division.

According to official sources, all the relevant departments have been instructed to remain alert.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that water level in different rivers was being monitored and strategy should be evolved for safe evacuation of citizens and their animals.

In case of emergency, there should be an immense stock of medicines and vaccines. Sites for flood relief camps should be earmarked, he directed. All the deputy commissioners should set up control rooms and also upgrade flood embankments. Water and Sanitation Authority( WASA) should keep its machinery functional. Lists of available boats, life jackets and other essential materials should be kept ready, Commissioner Aameir Khattak directed.