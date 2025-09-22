Multan Court Sentences Jamshed Dasti To 17 Years In Fake Degree Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:47 PM
Case has been initiated after Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed a reference against Dasti for possessing a fake degree
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2025) A district and sessions court in Multan on Monday sentenced Awami Raj Party chief Jamshed Dasti to 17 years in prison after finding him guilty in a fake degree case.
The court awarded three years under Section 82, two years under Section 420 for forgery, seven years under Section 468 for preparing fake documents, two years and a fine of Rs10,000 under Section 471 for using forged documents as genuine, and three years under Section 206 for attempting to bribe.
The case was initiated after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed a reference against Dasti for possessing a fake degree.
The commission had earlier declared his academic credentials bogus and disqualified him.
According to the ECP, Dasti contested the 2008 general elections on the basis of a madrassa-issued BA degree.
However, the Higher education Commission (HEC) confirmed that no such record existed in its database.
The ECP maintained that Dasti violated Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution by concealing facts and sought his disqualification.
After repeatedly failing to appear before the court despite being summoned, the verdict was announced in absentia.
