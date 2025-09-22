Open Menu

Multan Court Sentences Jamshed Dasti To 17 Years In Fake Degree Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:47 PM

Multan court sentences Jamshed Dasti to 17 years in fake degree case

Case has been initiated after Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed a reference against Dasti for possessing a fake degree

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2025) A district and sessions court in Multan on Monday sentenced Awami Raj Party chief Jamshed Dasti to 17 years in prison after finding him guilty in a fake degree case.

The court awarded three years under Section 82, two years under Section 420 for forgery, seven years under Section 468 for preparing fake documents, two years and a fine of Rs10,000 under Section 471 for using forged documents as genuine, and three years under Section 206 for attempting to bribe.

The case was initiated after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed a reference against Dasti for possessing a fake degree.

The commission had earlier declared his academic credentials bogus and disqualified him.

According to the ECP, Dasti contested the 2008 general elections on the basis of a madrassa-issued BA degree.

However, the Higher education Commission (HEC) confirmed that no such record existed in its database.

The ECP maintained that Dasti violated Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution by concealing facts and sought his disqualification.

After repeatedly failing to appear before the court despite being summoned, the verdict was announced in absentia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Jamshed Dasti Election Commission Of Pakistan Fine HEC Court

Recent Stories

Multan court sentences Jamshed Dasti to 17 years i ..

Multan court sentences Jamshed Dasti to 17 years in fake degree case

20 seconds ago
 Congress slams Modi govt’s Palestine policy as � ..

Congress slams Modi govt’s Palestine policy as ‘shameful, moral cowardice’

7 minutes ago
 In-laws torture woman, case registered

In-laws torture woman, case registered

12 minutes ago
 Defense agreement shatters dream of Greater Israel ..

Defense agreement shatters dream of Greater Israel: Tahir Ashrafi

12 minutes ago
 Regular pilot project of e-taxi scheme launched in ..

Regular pilot project of e-taxi scheme launched in Punjab

16 minutes ago
 Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's sma ..

Bangladeshi high commissioner lauds Pakistan's smart security model

16 minutes ago
Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards

Anti-Land Grabbing Act 2025 on cards

16 minutes ago
 Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP ..

Law Minister presents NFC Award Report 2022 in KP Assembly

17 minutes ago
 Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Sau ..

Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement

28 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal

CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal

28 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresse ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PDMA off ..

28 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journa ..

Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journalism

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan