Multan Cricket Ground to be upgraded soon, says Asadullah Faiz

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz on Wednesday said that providing maximum sports facilities to the youth was a top priority of the provincial government.

He said there was a lot of talent in the city and facilities being extended to polish this talent and brought it before the world.

He remarked these views during his visit to Multan cricket Ground Nawan Shehr. He was accompanied by Deputy Director Planning and Development Punjab Rauf Bajwa, Divisional Sports Officer Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum and District Sports Officer Multan Farooq Latif.

He said Multan Cricket Ground was of great importance as it was situated in the middle of the city.

Secretary Sports further said better facilities would be provided to the players by upgrading the ground.

Deputy Director P&D Roof Bajwa gave briefing to Secretary about installation of flood lights, ground levelling and other facilities at Multan Cricket Ground.

Divisional Sports Officer Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum gave detailed briefing to Asadullah Faiz on which he decided to upgrade the ground.