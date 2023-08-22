Multan Cricket Stadium gets ready for Asia Cup, cleanliness in progress

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Multan is gearing up for the opening match of the Asia Cup, as the cricket stadium undergoes thorough cleaning, here on Tuesday.

The Waste Management Company is leading a special operation to wash and scrape the routes leading to the stadium and its surroundings.

With more than 100 workers involved, the enclosures and buildings are being given a complete cleaning.

Senior Manager Operations, Faheem Lodhi, along with Deputy Manager Operations, Usman Khurshid inspected the progress and issued certain instructions. The initiative aims to provide cricket fans with a clean environment.

Additionally, the special clean operation is also being carried out in preparation for Urs Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria Multani.