Multan crime rate goes down in 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Multan Police, under the leadership of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, has registered a substantial decrease in serious crime incidents during the first four months of 2025, owing to effective strategy, targeted operations, and the integration of modern policing tools.

According to data released by the police department, a comparative analysis between January to April 2024 and the same period in 2025 reveals a marked decline in various categories of serious offences.

Murder cases fell by 17 percent, with 26 incidents reported in 2025 as compared to 31 in the corresponding period last year. Robbery-cum-murder cases witnessed a dramatic 89 percent decline, dropping from 9 to just 1 case. Robbery cases were down by 56 percent, other serious crimes were reduced by 33 percent. Motorcycle snatching incidents decreased by 22 percent, with 465 cases reported compared to 594 last year.

Vehicle thefts also saw a notable drop and other motor vehicle thefts declined by 26 percent and motorcycle theft decreased by 25 percent and car theft reduced 35 percent . Meanwhile gang rape incidents fell by 31 percent (16 to 11), while kidnapping cases were completely eliminated, showing a 100 percent reduction. Cattle theft dropped by 9 percent, from 285 to 259 reported cases.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said the notable improvement is the result of proactive patrolling, intelligence-led operations, and the consistent application of technology in the field. He stressed that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of Multan Police. "The performance during the initial months of 2025 demonstrates our commitment to maintaining law and order and our resolve to make Multan a safer city," the CPO added.